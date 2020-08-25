In his 94th year, Joseph (Beppi) peacefully passed away at home. Beppi was the beloved husband of the late Elisabetta Valconi. He was the loving father to Franco (Kelly) and Linda (Kurt). Beppi was the much adored and loved Nonno to Ryan (Nika) and Natasha (Tyron) and special treat provider to Carter and Ernie. Predeceased by his brother Eugenio Valkovic (Vanda and daughter Susie) and sister Stefi Drandi (Giovanni and son Frank (Mary). Heartfelt thanks to Vanda, Susie, Father Jerry at St. Luke's, Dr. Hughes and nurse Rachel from Bayshore, for their caring and compassion. A private family funeral has been held. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. "Ti amo sempre con tutto quore"



