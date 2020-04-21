|
|
The last of the original Gibson siblings from Ayr Scotland--Collateral damage of Covid-19 She leaves behind her daughter Sandra(Jimmy) Ayr daughter Marilyn(Rick) Alberta Susan(Dennis) and son John Hamilton Eight grandchildren James(Jean) Marlene(Leon) Gary(Helen) Michael(Shelley) in Ayr Christine (John) Dion Devin(Sarah) Dryden in Hamilton Eleven great grandchildren(James deceased) Nine great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in Scotland. Thank you to the caring staff at Victoria Gardens LTC We love you and will miss you
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020