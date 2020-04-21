Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Burns Gibson


1927 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
The last of the original Gibson siblings from Ayr Scotland--Collateral damage of Covid-19 She leaves behind her daughter Sandra(Jimmy) Ayr daughter Marilyn(Rick) Alberta Susan(Dennis) and son John Hamilton Eight grandchildren James(Jean) Marlene(Leon) Gary(Helen) Michael(Shelley) in Ayr Christine (John) Dion Devin(Sarah) Dryden in Hamilton Eleven great grandchildren(James deceased) Nine great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in Scotland. Thank you to the caring staff at Victoria Gardens LTC We love you and will miss you
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -