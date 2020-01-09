|
|
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with diabetes on January 5, 2020, at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, ON in her 40th year. Predeceased by her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Chakasim, Mr. and Mrs. Thompson, godmother Mary Louise Brisebois (nee Chakasim), her father Andrew Thompson and common-law partner Robert Kamalatisit. Josephine is survived by her mother Theresa M. Thompson, her children Marisa Kamalatisit and Michael Thompson (Thunder Bay), Amelia Thompson, Anastasia Goodwin, Andrea Thompson, Marsha Thompson, Norma Wheesk, Jerry Pawluk and her granddaughter Shay Potan who was the love of her life. She will be missed by many other relatives and many friends. Josephine enjoyed laughter and music and being surrounded by family. She was a very loving and caring woman who was born in Nipigon, ON on July 13, 1979. She was raised by her loving grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Chakasim (Hannah nee Chookomolin). Later in life, she lived in many places, her home reserve was Biijitawabik Zaaing Anishinabek (Rocky Bay). A Special thank you to the doctors and staff from the Royal Victoria Hospital ICU for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (7 East Ave. S.) on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life following at 2 p.m. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be left on www.dermodys.com