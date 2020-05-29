It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Josephine Curcuru on May 27, 2020 at the age of 84. She was predeceased by her husband Bartolo in 2019. Loving mother to Angelo (Joanne) and Joseph. Adored Nonna to Matteo and Ryan. Josephine is survived by sisters Joanne, Angela and Carm, sisters-in-law along with nieces, nephews and extended family. A special thank you to the staff at Christopher Terrace, LHIN and Joseph Brant Hospital. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service was held. If desired, donations to the Firestone Institute for Respiratory Health through St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.