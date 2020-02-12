Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Densmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Densmore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Densmore Obituary
Passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 at Westpark Healthcare at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Tim for 58 years. Loving mother of Hugh (Terri), Elizabeth, Paul, the late Joseph, and the late John. Loving grandma of Jack and Katie. She is predeceased by her siblings and will be missed by her extended family in Nova Scotia. A special thanks to Dr. Halliday and Nurse Mary Elliot at Westpark Healthcare. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (Between Mohawk and Fennell) on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -