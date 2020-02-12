|
|
Passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 at Westpark Healthcare at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Tim for 58 years. Loving mother of Hugh (Terri), Elizabeth, Paul, the late Joseph, and the late John. Loving grandma of Jack and Katie. She is predeceased by her siblings and will be missed by her extended family in Nova Scotia. A special thanks to Dr. Halliday and Nurse Mary Elliot at Westpark Healthcare. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (Between Mohawk and Fennell) on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020