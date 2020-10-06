Born September 6, 1920 and passed peacefully at Macassa Lodge on October 4, 2020 with her family at her side. Josephine was predeceased by her husband, Stanislaw (Stanley). Loving mother of Irene Mino (Ron), Wanda D'Angelo (Don), Donna Unsworth (Ross), George Kniaz (Cheryl) of Australia and Danny Kniaz (Karen) of Virginia. Baba Josephine's memory will be cherished by her grandchildren Brian (Carolyn), Karen, Michael, Jessica, Daniel, Erik and Tyler and great Baba Josephine to Allison, Cassandra and Sean. Also remembered by many nieces, nephews and other family in Canada and Poland. Due to COVID restrictions a private family funeral mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Polish Church. A private interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.