1/1
Josephine Monaco
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of the heart of our family, Josephine, on November 22, 2020, after a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Cherished wife of 49 years to Giuseppe (Joseph). Deeply loved mother to Jennifer and Veronica (Luigi). Adored Nanna to Marissa and Matthew. Predeceased by her parents Gavaan Lunag and Cuyappi Napudo and her siblings. Thoughtfully remembered by her many nieces, nephews and relatives in Canada, USA and the Philippines. She will also be greatly missed by her many friends. Josephine worked as a nurse for several years at the Henderson hospital. Her greatest joy was to lovingly dote and spoil her grandchildren in her retired years. She was also an avid bowler up until her final days and had a love of travel and gardening. We hope the memory of her unwavering strength, courage, and love of life will help us get through our grief. A special thank you to Dr Marcaccio and the entire nursing staff of Juravinski's 4th floor especially nurses Jan and Lidia. In lieu of flowers donations to Hamilton Health Sciences or Hamilton's Out of the Cold would be greatly appreciated. Due to covid restrictions a private funeral service will take place.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 26, 2020.
