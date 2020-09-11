Gone to be with the Lord after 110 years of life, Josie has been reunited with her dear husband, Umberto Pascottini and their daughter, Elizabeth Bertuola (John). Beloved mother of Marianna Felvus (Terry) of Grassie. Much loved Nonna to Tina Nixon (Wilson), Rob Bertuola, John Paul Bertuola (Amanda Woodhouse), Michael Felvus (Melanie), Mark Felvus (Scott McBain), Rosanna Brault (Gerry), and Kelley Carasi. Special Bisnonna to Madison, Dante, Micaela and Madelyn, Brexton and Phoenix, Robin, Gabriel and Elijah, Mackenzie and Gabriella. Josie was living proof that laughter is the best medicine. She was known for her continuous laughter and positive outlook. A family service will be held on Saturday.



