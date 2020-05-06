Josephine PATTERSON
In loving memory of Josephine Patterson who passed peacefully May 1, 2020. Dearly loved by her husband Rupert Patterson. Her children Devon, Michael, Richard, and Leanora. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to current Covid19 restrictions a private family service is being held. A celebration of Josephine's life will be held when the restrictions are lifted. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 6, 2020.
