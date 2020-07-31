1/1
Josephine (Barone) SLIWA
Left us on July 27, 2020 to be with her cherished husband Michael "Mick" Sliwa (deceased September 14, 2012) at the age of 97. Predeceased by parents Anna (nee Re) and Matteo, sister Frances (Devellano) and brothers Tony, Vincent and Michael (Clara Barone, deceased January 17, 2019). Dearly missed by nieces and nephews Gary Barone (Victoria), Martin Barone, Joseph Devellano (Linda) and Sharon Domotor, Candace Armbruster of Saskatchewan. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Peter's Hospital, Maplewood Campus for their care of Josephine in her final days. After Josie retired from Robertson-Irwin Company, she and Mick built a cottage on Lake of Bays and enjoyed many summers on the lake. Dreaming of shorter winter months, they sold the cottage and spent winters in Port Charlotte, Florida where they enjoyed friends, golfing, bridge and lawn bowling. She will be missed by her Stoney Creek friends and bridge card buddies. Josie was a loving wife and a special aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She cared deeply for her family and was always there for them. Special thanks to Christa Tofani with whom she enjoyed many afternoon luncheons and family get togethers. Also, thanks to her friend "Mickey" McCabe who accompanied her on Casino days. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will follow. www.markeydermody.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 31, 2020.
