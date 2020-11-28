1/1
Josh Arsenault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, with his mom, sister and stepfather by his side holding his hand until his last breath, Josh Arsenault, in his 30th year, passed away. He was the most wonderful son to Christine and the late Barry Arsenault, sweetest brother to Casey. He will be missed dearly by his grandparents Kay and Clair Arsenault, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Josh was a ray of sunshine. His smile truly lit up a room. He dealt with many health issues over his short years, but showed he was a true superhero through his strength and one-of-a-kind personality. He is predeceased by his father, Barry, grandparents Walter and Marcela Krajewski and uncle Henry Krajewski. Now you're free to run Juice. Hakuna Matata our sweet boy. A private family burial has taken place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved