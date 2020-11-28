Peacefully, with his mom, sister and stepfather by his side holding his hand until his last breath, Josh Arsenault, in his 30th year, passed away. He was the most wonderful son to Christine and the late Barry Arsenault, sweetest brother to Casey. He will be missed dearly by his grandparents Kay and Clair Arsenault, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Josh was a ray of sunshine. His smile truly lit up a room. He dealt with many health issues over his short years, but showed he was a true superhero through his strength and one-of-a-kind personality. He is predeceased by his father, Barry, grandparents Walter and Marcela Krajewski and uncle Henry Krajewski. Now you're free to run Juice. Hakuna Matata our sweet boy. A private family burial has taken place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.



