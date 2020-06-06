Josh HOGAN
Suddenly, last week our dear Josh passed away. He leaves behind his friend Danielle and their son Jackson of whom he was so proud. Also missed by his mother Teresa, father Kevin (Kathy) and stepfather Steve. Survived by brothers Michael (Natalie), Jared (Carly) and Kevin Jr., sisters Dorothy (Bill) and Cindy (James) and stepsisters Krista (Ryan) and Kelly (Shane). Josh loved to be outdoors and shared his love of fishing and camping with his son, as well as his nieces and nephews that he adored. Josh will be forever remembered for his strong work ethic, outgoing personality and bright smile. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rest in peace Hollywood.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
