Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Wasylenko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Wasylenko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Wasylenko Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Josh. Beloved son of Gerrie and John Wasylenko. Loving brother of Jonathan (Danielle) and cherished uncle to Emily. Dear Grandson to Nora. Josh will be forever missed by his aunts, uncles and many cousins. Josh touched many lives, he always had the biggest smile and the best hugs. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations can be made to the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -