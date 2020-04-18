|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Josh. Beloved son of Gerrie and John Wasylenko. Loving brother of Jonathan (Danielle) and cherished uncle to Emily. Dear Grandson to Nora. Josh will be forever missed by his aunts, uncles and many cousins. Josh touched many lives, he always had the biggest smile and the best hugs. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations can be made to the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020