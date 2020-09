Or Copy this URL to Share

passed away peacefully at The Brant Center on Sept 19, 2020 in her 80th year. Wife of 60 years to Nicolaas VanGemert. Mother of Frank (Susan), John (Michelle) and Angelina (Stephen). Oma to Michael, Natasha, Nicolaas, Anneka and Lena (pre-deceased 2004). There will be a private service and celebration of life at a later date. You will be missed by all and never forgotten!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store