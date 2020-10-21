Josip ANDRASIC

After a battle with illness, Josip (Joe) passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in his 80th year. His exuberant spirit took him on a splendid journey through many wonderful places in Europe, Africa and North America. His path was an inspiring and majestic voyage, during which he shouldered all of life's challenges with perpetual energy and endless drive. Always an everlasting optimist, he shall be eternally missed by his loving wife Anica and forever treasured by his sons Josip (Slavica) and Stjepan (Ilze). An incredibly proud, heart-warming and joyful grandfather to Marina, Dario, Tristan, Elena and Bradley. Survived by his beloved sisters Barbara, Dragica, Danica, Katica, and cherished brothers Ivan, Stjepan and Franjo. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and relatives, as well as many friends. He is now reunited in heaven with his dear sisters Ljubica, Marica, and brothers Slavko and Tomas. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of funeral home staff upon arrival. Friends may call at the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 5-8 pm. Vigil Prayers at 7:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Church, on Friday morning October 23, 2020 at 11 am. Interment to follow in Belisce, Croatia.