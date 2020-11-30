Passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Stefanija for 53 wonderful years. Loving father of Mary Ann Cekolj, and Steven Cekolj and his wife Monica Horvath-Cekolj. Proud Deda of Sophia, and Marina. Predeceased by his parents Josip and Ana Cekolj, brother Vilim Cekolj and niece Gordana Antonic. Survived by cousin Zdenka Hribar and her husband Ivan, nephew Zeljko Ciglenecki, his sister-in-law Dragica Cekolj, nephew Vilim Cekolj, and their families. Josip will also be dearly missed by his Kumovi Adam and Ljubica Cindrich, many friends and extended family here in Canada and Croatia. Josip was always the rock of the family. Stefanija's strength, best friend, and love of her life. Family was everything and he was always so proud of his loving granddaughters. He will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Vigil Prayers at 7:30 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A private family Funeral Mass and interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Croatian Parish.