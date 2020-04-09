|
|
Peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in his 96th year. Loved by his wife of 54 years, Pera. Devoted to his children, Jelena (Vladimir) of Hamilton, and John (Treva) in Toronto. Proud Deda to his grandchildren, Remy, Jack, Luka, Klara and Mila. Predeceased by his parents, Jovan and Jelena, and siblings, Djuran and Danica. Beloved Kum to the Atlija and Katic families. Jovo will be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends in Canada, the United States, England, and the former Yugoslavia. Born and raised in Laktac, Dalmacija, Jovo left in 1945, eventually settling in England in 1949. He came to Canada in 1955 to start a new chapter in his life, finding work before settling down with a wife and children. Jovo was a founding member of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, Nash Road, Hamilton and the Serbian Chetnik Memorial Hall, Winona. He retired from Dofasco after 33 years. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, there will be no visitation and a private funeral will be held for immediate family with the Very Reverend Father Djuro Samac officiating. Others may view a livestream of the funeral service at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 (the link will be available at www.lgwallace.ca). A memorial will be held at a later date. Jovo will be interred at Mountview Gardens, Stoney Creek, if you wish to pay your individual respects during this time of isolation. Online condolences may be sent at the LG Wallace website. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a in his memory. Jovo's sense of humour, work ethic, and loyalty to his family will be greatly missed. May his memory be eternal.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 9, 2020