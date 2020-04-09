Home

POWERED BY

Services
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Resources
More Obituaries for Jovan VINCIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jovan VINCIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jovan VINCIC Obituary
Peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in his 96th year. Loved by his wife of 54 years, Pera. Devoted to his children, Jelena (Vladimir) of Hamilton, and John (Treva) in Toronto. Proud Deda to his grandchildren, Remy, Jack, Luka, Klara and Mila. Predeceased by his parents, Jovan and Jelena, and siblings, Djuran and Danica. Beloved Kum to the Atlija and Katic families. Jovo will be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends in Canada, the United States, England, and the former Yugoslavia. Born and raised in Laktac, Dalmacija, Jovo left in 1945, eventually settling in England in 1949. He came to Canada in 1955 to start a new chapter in his life, finding work before settling down with a wife and children. Jovo was a founding member of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, Nash Road, Hamilton and the Serbian Chetnik Memorial Hall, Winona. He retired from Dofasco after 33 years. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, there will be no visitation and a private funeral will be held for immediate family with the Very Reverend Father Djuro Samac officiating. Others may view a livestream of the funeral service at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 (the link will be available at www.lgwallace.ca). A memorial will be held at a later date. Jovo will be interred at Mountview Gardens, Stoney Creek, if you wish to pay your individual respects during this time of isolation. Online condolences may be sent at the LG Wallace website. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a in his memory. Jovo's sense of humour, work ethic, and loyalty to his family will be greatly missed. May his memory be eternal.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jovan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -