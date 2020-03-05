|
Peacefully at Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home, Simcoe on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Joy Bourgeois of Parkview Meadows, Townsend in her 90th year. Wife of the late Ronald Allan (2006). Beloved mother of Douglas Norman of St. Hyacinthe, Quebec and Darlene and Steven Morton of Port Dover. Loving grandmother of Mellany (Steven) and Chelsea and great-grandmother of River (Ashlee), Isabelle, Liam, Michael and Olivia; Dalila and Colton and great-great-grandmother of Jaya and soon to be Adalee. Sister of Joseph and Gail Bourgeois of Oakville and the late Phillip and wife Hilda Bourgeois. Friends are invited to call at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 where a time of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. followed by visitation until 5 p.m. If desired, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020