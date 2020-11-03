1/
Joy, at age 83, after a short but debilitating illness, died courageously, with medical assistance on October 23 at 1:00 pm. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Slavin and Ruth Tagoff. She is survived by her family in Atlanta, Georgia: Dr Doug Slavin, sister-in-law Jill Slavin, nieces Kady Slavin (Peter), Devorah Richards (Stephen) and grand nephew Max Slavin and grand niece Summer Slavin. Joy grew up in Hamilton, attended Central High School and was active in the Teen Jewish community. She kept in touch with many of those friends even after she moved to Toronto as an adult where she spent the rest of her life. Joy enjoyed meeting people and chatting with strangers and people always felt comfortable and pleasant when spending time with her. She was close to many of her Toronto friends and cared for them even when they became ill and needed her assistance. May her memory be a blessing. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a memorial service in Toronto will be delayed until the appropriate time.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 3, 2020.
