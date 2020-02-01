Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 89, less than 6 months after the loss of Bill, her husband of 64 years. Joyce will be missed by her sons Stephen (Debbie), Scott (Nadine) and granddaughters Robin, Patti, Carley and Morgan. Joyce was born in Hamilton to Catherine and Ernest Fletcher. She cheered for and graduated from Delta, and married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life. Joyce was a vibrant personality, known for her exquisite sense of style. She was incredibly artistic, witty and charming. She loved the sun, antiques, theatre and art but most of all, her family and home. All who met Joyce knew she was a "force of nature". A special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Brant Centre, Spencer Creek for their kindness, care and compassion. In accordance to Joyce's wishes, cremation has taken place and a family service will be held when Joyce and Bill are interned this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joseph Brant Foundation.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -