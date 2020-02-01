|
Joyce passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 89, less than 6 months after the loss of Bill, her husband of 64 years. Joyce will be missed by her sons Stephen (Debbie), Scott (Nadine) and granddaughters Robin, Patti, Carley and Morgan. Joyce was born in Hamilton to Catherine and Ernest Fletcher. She cheered for and graduated from Delta, and married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life. Joyce was a vibrant personality, known for her exquisite sense of style. She was incredibly artistic, witty and charming. She loved the sun, antiques, theatre and art but most of all, her family and home. All who met Joyce knew she was a "force of nature". A special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Brant Centre, Spencer Creek for their kindness, care and compassion. In accordance to Joyce's wishes, cremation has taken place and a family service will be held when Joyce and Bill are interned this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joseph Brant Foundation.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020