Joyce E. HODGSKISS
With profound sadness we announce the passing of our Joyce after a bravely fought illness. Joyce was an exceptional person. She was kind, intelligent, generous and loved by all. Those who met her will remember her bright eyes and ready smile. Sister of Malcolm Hodgskiss, Diane Brown (Colin), William Hodgskiss (Sandra) and Sidney Hodgskiss (Cathy). Predeceased by her sister Sylvia Hodgskiss, beloved daughter of the late Joan D. Gibson-Hodgskiss and the late Malcolm S. J. Hodgskiss. A graveside service will be held for family only in Cayuga, Ontario with an open memorial service in the spring when conditions permit. Joyce was an avid runner who competed in many races in the Hamilton area over the years including The Around The Bay Race. As well, she was a well respected realtor within the Hamilton real estate scene for many years. If you are so inclined, please direct charitable donations in Joyce's name to The Hamilton Bay Race c/o St. Joseph's Hospital c/o Round The Bay Race at www.stjoesfoundation.ca/give

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 30, 2020.
