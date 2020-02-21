|
|
TOMKIN, Joyce Evelyn Suddenly and unexpectedly at home, Joyce Tomkin passed away at the age of 52. Beloved wife of Mark. Loving mother of Sean and Steven. Cherished daughter of Joyce and the late Don Chadbolt. Dear sister of Joanne and Julie, step-sister of Scott, Danny and Randy and sister-in-law of Craig and Kris. Joyce will also be missed by her nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, extended family and many friends. She has now been reunited with her beloved cats Sid and Angus and dog Jaba. Friends and relatives are invited to celebrate Joyce's life at a Visitation on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown. Donations made to Animal Adoptions of Flamborough as expressions of sympathy would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020