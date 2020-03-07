|
|
It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Joyce on March 6, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of 67 years to Ron Franklin. Loving mother to Bill, Jim (Catherine) and Dan (Monica). Cherished grandmother to Lisa (Matt), Emily (Tyler), William and Zachary and great grandmother to Isobel. During retirement Joyce danced Tap and Jazz and enjoyed her years performing with Hamilton City Lights until the age of 82. A special thank you to all the amazing staff of B-3, F-3 and Dr. Jason Cheung at the Juravinski Hospital. Her family will receive friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E on Monday from 6-8 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020