TOMPA, Joyce Helen (Schooley) Peacefully passed away, at home, in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of Matija Tompa for 54 years. Loving Mother of Michael (and Kristina), Rosmarie (and Jason), and Michelle (and Matt). Cherished grandmother of Billy (and Kat), Evelyn and great-grandmother of Maggie. Dear sister of Donna (and Dave) Anstee, Don (and Brenda) Schooley, Betty (and Joe) Rulli, Mary (and Clare) Brown, David Schooley, and Jean Schooley (and Steve). Predeceased by brother Ted, sister-in-law Hilda, and brother Bruce. Joyce will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Friends may be received on Saturday March 14, 2020 at THOMPSON-MOTT FUNERAL HOME, Waterford, from 11am. until service time at 12:30 p.m. Fr. Drago Gacnik officiating. As expressions of sympathy the family would appreciate donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the . Cremation to follow with interment of ashes on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. A Special Mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great Church in Hamilton on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. www.thompsonmottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020