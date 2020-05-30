After a long life, full of love, happiness and abundant blessings, the Lord has called Joyce home. In her 91st year, she passed away surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife and 'Sunshine' for 64 years to 'Lucky' Henry (2014). Cherished by her children: Linda Whyte (Graham), Carolyn Essner (Francois) and Robert Erickson. She was a much-loved grandmother to Andrea (Giuseppe), James (Jodie), Natasha (Tom), Sabrina (Joe), Mitchell (Lill) and Steven (Kelsey); and to her great-grandchildren Grace, Henry, Hanna, Rachel, Nylah, Mario and Maddox. She will be sadly missed by all members of her family including sister-in-law Nancy Fioravanti (Bruno) and nephew Michael Fioravanti (Bonnie); brother-in-law Ian Hall and Nephews David Hall (Kathryn) and Donald Hall and all their families; and nieces in Wales - Catherine Griffiths (Adrian) and Tina Bowen (Michael); as well as cousins Madeline Briggs, Janet Muir, Harold Parkin (Edith), and Olwyn Goody and all their families in the UK. Predeceased by her parents Alice and Bert Banks, sister Doreen Hall, sister-in-law Lillian Erickson, daughter-in-law Beverly Erickson, and brothers in Wales - Howard Banks and Bert Banks. Joyce was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Church. She was a born leader with a passion for music and she blessed church and community choirs with her many talents and her lovely vocal, piano and organ skills. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at The Wellington for their care and support. Cremation has taken place. Due to the present health regulations a private graveside service for immediate family will take place at a later date. Although Joyce loved her flowers and her beautiful award-winning gardens, she would want all donations in her memory to be made to St. Paul's United Church, 42 Tragina Ave N., Hamilton, ON L8H 5C5.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store