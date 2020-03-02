|
|
Passed away peacefully at Burloak Long Term Care in Burlington on Friday, February 28, 2020 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bruce Gillies; sisters Lily and Marjorie (Douglas); brothers Bill, Charles (Helen); and brother-in-law Gordon. Loving mother of Keith (Leslie), Marjorie (Richard), Gregory (Deborah) and Jeffrey (Sharon). Cherished Granny of Scott, Mitchell, Sydney, Makail, Trysten, Mack, Allie, Tyler and Ryan. Joyce will be fondly remembered by her sister Betty and sister-in-law Florence as well as many extended family members and friends. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Burloak Long Term Care for their exceptional care and kindness. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 2265 Headon Rd., Burlington on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by Reception. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020