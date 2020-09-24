1/1
Joyce (House) LOTT
Passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 in her 88th year. Gone to be reunited with her loving husband Ronald. Loving mother of Wayne (Lynn), Ronald (Chris), and Robin (Leo). Loving grandma of Kristin, Danielle (Chris), Trevor (Crystal), and Justin (Amber). Great grandma of 13. Predeceased by her parents James and Ellen House. Predeceased by her siblings, Mary, James, Josephine, Charles, Hughie, Lorne, Dorothy, and Ellen. Joyce will also be missed by many family and friends. Visitation will be held at P. X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave.(between Mohawk and Fennell) on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 20 Idlewood Ave. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 24, 2020.
