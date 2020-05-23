After an extended medical battle Joyce Cassidy (nee Swenor, nee Little) passed away at Shalom Village on May 20, 2020 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Richard and first husband Frank. Loving mother of Frank Swenor and Jeff Swenor. Beloved Grandma to Katelyn, Frank Jr, Elizabeth, Michelle and Jeff Swenor Jr. Predeceased by sister Loraine Hayward. She will be deeply missed by her many friends. Joyce will be lovingly remembered for her strength, courage, and sense of humour. As expressions of sympathy Joyce would want you to save your money and buy yourself something nice. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will be held. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.