Joyce M. CASSIDY
Or Copy this URL to Share
After an extended medical battle Joyce Cassidy (nee Swenor, nee Little) passed away at Shalom Village on May 20, 2020 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Richard and first husband Frank. Loving mother of Frank Swenor and Jeff Swenor. Beloved Grandma to Katelyn, Frank Jr, Elizabeth, Michelle and Jeff Swenor Jr. Predeceased by sister Loraine Hayward. She will be deeply missed by her many friends. Joyce will be lovingly remembered for her strength, courage, and sense of humour. As expressions of sympathy Joyce would want you to save your money and buy yourself something nice. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will be held. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
