It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Joyce in her 92nd year on August 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in London, England, on March 7, 1929, Joyce immigrated to Canada with her parents at age 18 and continued her career as a Milliner. Joyce was a proud Canadian. Beloved wife to Fred for 38 years and cherished mother to Cathy, Shelley, Patricia and Gary (Marisol). Loving Grandma/Gram to Laura and Jennifer. Joyce was a devoted daughter to her late parents, Belle and Arthur Shave. Joyce will be sadly missed by her nephew and many nieces, cousins and dear friends. Joyce was truly a wonderful soul, one that is rare, true, and beautiful. Being in her presence you knew you were with someone special and she made you feel special. We were blessed to have been given the honour of being part of her journey. Joyce will be remembered for her kind ways, gentle spirit, beaming smile, love of animals and passion for life. She left us before her time. Her absence is profound. Joyce was an insightful and wise woman with a quest for knowledge and new adventures (still taking a course in World/Canadian Travel Geography at 77 years of age!). Most notably was her compassionate care for others and she led by example. She enjoyed travelling, gardening, bird watching, puzzles, Euchre and tea time! Mostly, she enjoyed time with her family... Joyce was a great story-teller! While the world has lost a kind, gentle soul, Heaven has gained a beautiful Angel. Mum, we thank you for everything you brought to us in life. We thank you for all our precious memories of special family times together. Grandma/Gram, we thank you for giving us so many wonderful memories. We enjoyed our talks together, Sunday dinners and the best Rice Krispie squares! Rest in peace, Mum, you remain in our hearts forever... Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Rd East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405) on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2-3 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. Private family service/interment will take place. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Royal Botanical Gardens or the Hamilton SPCA. COVID procedures in place: masks/physical distancing mandatory. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be requested to wait at the Visitation. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca