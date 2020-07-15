1/1
Joyce Marie DAVIDSON
Peacefully at Telfer Place, Paris on Monday, July 13, 2020. Joyce (Duncan) Davidson, formerly of Jarvis, in her 88th year. Wife of the late Jim (2010) for 56 years. Beloved mother of Alex and Susan of New Hamburg and Tony and Cheryl of St. George. Loving grandmother of Heather (Jacob Yantzi), Stephen (Nicole Schoenberger) and Cortney and great-grandmother of Isabel, Amelia, Ellian. Predeceased by her parents Alex and Luella Duncan. A public visitation will be held at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all those wishing to attend must preregister for a specific time slot by visiting www.cooperfuneralhome.ca and selecting a time. If assistance with this process is required, please call Cooper Funeral Home at 519-587-4414. Due to the current restrictions around gatherings, physical distancing is still required and non-medical facemasks are mandatory while in the funeral home. A funeral ceremony will be held at graveside at Knox Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Thursday, July 16 at 11 a.m. While your attendance is welcomed, there is a limit of 50 people at graveside. In order to attend, it is required that you RSVP through the website. Donations to Jarvis Food Bank or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
19 Talbot Street West
Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
(519) 587-4414
