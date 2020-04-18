|
|
Passed away after a lengthy illness at St. Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, April 11th at the age of 64. Predeceased by her father William Tuff. Survived by her mother Betty, sister Kathy Hann, brother Ron (Jeanette), niece Jennifer Gresch (Paul), nephews Greg Hann (Lea), Steve Tuff, Dan Tuff (Diana) and great-nieces Eliot and Charlotte Gresch. Joyce enjoyed cross stitching, making hand made gifts for friends and watching classic movies. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at the Nephrology Department at St. Joe's and the staff at Orchard Terrace Retirement Home in Winona. According to Joyce's wishes, cremation has already taken place. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. On-line condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020