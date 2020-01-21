|
Born December 28, 1938 passed away on December 26, 2019 in Raymond, Alberta. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Susan Crockford (John Mark) of Welland, her grandchildren Alex and Jennifer and her great grandchildren. She will be missed by her four younger brothers John Schrock (Bette), Robert Schrock, Peter Schrock (Mary) and Alan Schrock (Kathy). She was predeceased by her husband Jack Kelly. Joyce had a great, sassy sense of humour and loved her house and garden. She crocheted lovely pieces of art into table cloths, bed spreads and doilies. She will be missed by her family and friends in Ontario as well as friends and neighbours in Raymond. A special thank you to the nurses, care staff and Dr. Baker at the Good Samaritans Prairie Ridge Lodge in Raymond, for their excellent care. At Joyce's request, there was no funeral service. Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020