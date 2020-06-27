Joyce Noreen (Dolan) ALTON
Peacefully on Tuesday June 16, 2020, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of 70 years to Roy, cherished mother of Jane (Ed) Charnley, Bill (Laurie), Brenda (Brian) Hussey, Jill (Terry) Powell, Bob (Lori), Jim (Lisa). Dearest grandmother of 18 and great grandmother of 28, sister in law of Brent (Marggie) Alton and Gail McKinnon. Predeceased by her parents, sister Donna, two grandsons and one great granddaughter. Joy will be sadly missed by her Aunt Norma Edie along with her many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to take this time to thank all staff of Grandview Lodge for the exemplary care given to Joy during her last 32 months, we will always remember your kindness. Donations are welcome in Joy's name to the Alzheimer's Society or Grandview Lodge and muchly appreciated.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
