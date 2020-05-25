Died suddenly on May 21, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario. She was 69 years old and in her 48th year as a School Sister of Notre Dame. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Lucy (Boegel) Lorentz and her sister Rose Dietrich. Lovingly remembered by the members of her religious community, her sisters, Mildred Eckert, Marilyn Schleimer, Patricia Gohl, Bonnie Lidstone, Judy Nickl and her brothers Albert and Carl Sherer. Sister Joyce attended St. Clements School, St. Clements and graduated from St. Mary's High School, Kitchener. In September 1968 she entered Notre Dame Convent, Waterdown. After graduating from Hamilton Teachers College, she began her teaching career in 1972 at St. Joseph School, Kitchener. Her next three assignments were St. Peter School, Unity, Saskatchewan, Sacred Heart School, Ladner, British Columbia and St Stephen School, Valleyview, Alberta. On returning to Ontario in 1986 she taught at Holy Family School, Hanover. For a few years Sister Joyce was involved in various services in the Toronto and Waterdown. Sister Joyce moved to Regina, Saskatchewan in 1995 where for the next several years she was involved in early child hood education. In 2010 she was an ESL (English as a Second Language) instructor at Regina Open Door Society. While in Regina she was coordinator for the Associate program of the School Sisters of Notre Dame. She assembled the 13 Associates in Saskatchewan for annual workshops. When Sister Joyce returned to Ontario she continued teaching ESL with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. Sister Joyce's interests and concerns were far reaching. She was particularly interested in literacy programs for less fortunate children and for adult immigrants and refugees. In the summer of 2007 Sister Joyce participated in the Canadian Jesuits International Zambia program learning about sustainable agriculture and the devastating effects of HIV/AIDS in that country. With her many talents she readily offered her assistance in a variety of ways. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial liturgy will be celebrated sometime in the future. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Burlington. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 25, 2020.