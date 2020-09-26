1/1
Jozef M. KUBIAK
{ "" }
Jozef M. Kubiak, of Dunnville, peacefully passed away at the age of 66, on September 17, 2020 at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville. Jozef will be missed by his brothers Stanley (Margaret), Johnny, sisters Irene Harteib (Neal), Lillian Bernier , Mary Magis (Alex), and sister-in-law Sheila, and nephews Trevor Kubiak (Tanya), Todd Kubiak (Lisa), Ronald Bernier, Tim Van Dalen, Steve Van Dalen and nieces Amber Depodosda (Scott), Cheryl Bernier, Meagan Mantle, Jennifer Kubiak and Christina Van Dalen. Jozef was born on December 14, 1953 to Jozef and Zofia Kubiak. For all that knew Jozef, he loved fishing and was passionate about his Harley- Davidson motorcycles. Joe had an eventful career working for his brother Stan and nephew Trevor at All Mechanical HVAC. Upon his retirement in 2017, he continued on spending his time fishing and stopping by the "yard", to see the guys, and having a beer catching up. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday,, September 29, 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Dunnville. On-line condolences at jwhartfuneralhome.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
