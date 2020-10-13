1/1
Jozef WOJTOW
1927-09-05 - 2020-10-09
Passed away peacefully, in his 94th year, surrounded by his loving family at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton. Predeceased by Anna, his beloved wife of 67 years. Loving father of Irene Wojtow-Dmyterko and her husband Andriy, and Roman and his wife MaryAnne. Sadly missed by his three grandchildren, Andrew (Megan), Marc (Meghan), and Anastasia. Brother to Aniela and Irena in Poland, and brother-in-law to Bohdan Mackanyn (Olga), Stefan Mackanyn (Paraska), and Michael Mackanyn (Sally). Jozef will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family in Canada, Poland and Ukraine. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Jozef's family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14th at HOLY SPIRIT UKRAINIAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 15 St. Olga Street, Hamilton, with Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Private interment to follow at St. Volodymyr Cemetery in Oakville. The family wishes to thank the team on the 4th floor of the Mary Grace Wing at St. Joseph's Hospital for the wonderful care Jozef received. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Westmount Terrace Retirement Home for their compassion and care over the last 12 months. As there will be no formal day of visitation due to the current health restrictions, donations in lieu of flowers to the Holy Spirit Ukrainian Church Kitchen Project would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Markey-Dermody Funeral Home. "Vichnaya Pamyat"


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
