|
|
Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington in his 80th year. Born on June 20, 1940 in County Offaly, Ireland. Survived by his devoted wife Barbara Malone (nee McDonald) of 51 years along with his son Kevin and his family. Predeceased by his daughter Maureen (April 27, 2015). Cherished grandfather of Brinnin, Gaven and Kendra. He leaves behind three sisters and one brother as well as many nieces and nephews in Ireland. Jude was a proud member of several organizations, including The Irish Canadian Club of Hamilton and The Hamilton G.A.A. Club. He was also a 4th degree Knight of Columbus (chapter 5073). Jude spent a great deal of time volunteering for The Good Shepherd, Dr. Simoni and St. Vincent de Paul at St. Patrick's Church. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 196 Kenwood Ave., Burlington on Tuesday, January 21st at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Reception. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Good Shepherd or Dr. Simoni's Canadian Food for Children Warehouse would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020