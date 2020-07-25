1/1
Judit (Varga) Markos
1944 - 2020
Judit Markos August 27, 1944 - July 22, 2020 - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Judit, after a brief battle with cancer. Predeceased in 2003, by her beloved husband, Leslie (Laci). Loving mother of Krisztina (Peter) Sirman, cherished and devoted Nyagymama to Jack, Alex and Steven. Her love of baking and cooking was well known to her family and friends. Never would one leave hungry or thirsty because if you didn't finish at least two helpings of everything, she would question if you actually liked her cooking. The love for her family and friends was always expressed through her love of cooking. Special thanks to all of the attending nurses for their compassionate care, especially Victor of the VON and Ndaka of Bayshore Palliative Care. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be planned and held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to VON Canada https://www.von.ca/en/donate-now or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 25, 2020
Sending our condolences and strength for you and your family for the days to follow . Know you are all in our thoughts and prayers
Slater family
Friend
