Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful servants. Psalm 116:15 On June 11th, at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, Judith went home to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Saviour. Judith was the loving wife of Jim for 58 years. She was a devoted mother to her sons James (Heidi) and Jeffrey (Susan) and her daughter Juliet (Michael). She bicycled to every one of her children's basketball, football and soccer games! Judith was a proud grandmother to Jordan, Emily (Jesse) and Adam. Judith was born and raised in Winnipeg. She taught in both Winnipeg and Hamilton elementary schools. Judith was a very creative person who is perhaps remembered best for her violin and art. She played first violin in the McMaster Symphony Orchestra and as a soloist at church services, weddings, funerals and retirement homes. Part of Judith's legacy is a tape and three CDs, of which all proceeds went to missions. She loved nature where she saw God's glory on full display. Her paintings depicted birds, oceans, lakes, mountains and sunsets. Another part of her legacy was an exhibition at the Dundas Museum and Archives. It featured 37 of her beautifully framed nature scenes from the Eastern States to the Rockies. She had visited each scene to prepare sketches. Judith will be remembered for her warm, caring, and joyful disposition. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ which gave her tremendous strength, grace, and peace over the past few years. In succession, she was a member of Sparling United, Burkholder United, St. John United and Philpott Memorial churches. She made many life-long friends in these churches; especially in Burkholder's Bluebird Unit and Philpott's Perspectives and Art Classes. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will be held once the current pandemic passes. If so desired, a donation to the Juravinski Cancer Centre or the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated. One of Judith's favorite books of the Bible was Philippians. A powerful verse (Php 1:21) was dear to her heart: For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. Praise God for the gift of Judith's life!



