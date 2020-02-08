Home

Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
View Map
Judith Ann BRICK Obituary
Judy went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on February 2, 2020 in her 70th year. Dear mother of Elizabeth Wilcox (Chris) of Hampton N.B. Grandmother of Jeffrey and Janaya. Predeceased by her husband Alfred Brick, parents George Patrick and Mae Stone, brothers Ronald, Barry, sister Barbara and great-niece Darlene. Survived by her brother Raymond and Alan (Ruth). Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ROBINSON CHAPEL (15 West Avenue North) on Monday, February 10 from 12 noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. A very special thanks to St. Peter's Hospital (Maplewood) for their care and compassion to Judy. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints" Psalm 116:15
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020
