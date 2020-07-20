(1942 - 2020) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Haliburton. Beloved wife of 52 years and cherished life partner of Bob, mother of Greg (Catherine) and the late Tanya Ann, proud grandmother of Madeline, Julia, William, Hillary and Jonathan, daughter of the late Paul T.W. and Mary Margaret Heming of Hamilton, sister of Rob (Grace) and Steve (Tammy), predeceased by brothers Richard (Barbara) and David (Carol), loving aunt and grand aunt of many nieces and nephews. Judy had a remarkable zest for life and loved a challenge, recently taking up playing the oboe and still water skiing in her seventies. A talented musician with perfect pitch, Judy had the ability to play virtually any instrument placed in her hands. She shared this musical gift with those who knew her and will be fondly remembered for the joy she brought to others through it. Judy was deeply dedicated to her musical communities in Hamilton and Haliburton as a church organist, leader of the swing band, and a choir, orchestra and concert band member. She was also an active member of her curling, bridge, cuisine and book clubs, and the Friendship Force, through which she and Bob travelled the world and reciprocally hosted many international friends. Judy earned her Bachelor of Arts (music) and Masters in Education, and had a long and rewarding career as a music teacher in Hamilton. She will be fondly remembered for her devotion to her students and passion for their musical development. Judy loved her home with Bob overlooking picturesque Redstone Lake in Haliburton, where she found delight in entertaining family and friends, nature, gardening and sewing magnificent quilts. A memorial service with immediate family members is planned. A celebration of life with extended family and friends will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who so wish may make memorial donations to: Abbey Retreat Centre at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/the-abbey-retreat-centre/
or the Haliburton Highlands Palliative Care Centre at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E348416QE&id=4
would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the HALIBURTON COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 13523 Hwy. #118, Haliburton, Ontario (705) 457-9209.