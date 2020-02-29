|
On Monday, February 24, 2020 in her 80th year, Judith Ann Robertson (nee Hay) passed away peacefully in her sleep with her family at her side. She leaves behind her loving husband of 57 years Bill Robertson, her two children Craig Robertson (Nancy) and Nathalie Robertson-Makuch (Mark), and four grandchildren Jacob (Ava), Connor (Kate), Cecilia and Ian. She is also survived by her Sister Brenda (Dave). As per her wishes, Private Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held in late March or April. Check the funeral home website for details as dates, time and location are confirmed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heart and Stroke Foundation or the on behalf of Judith. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020