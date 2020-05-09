"Count the laughs, not the minutes" It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a truly extraordinary woman, on January 26, 2020 at the age of 67. Judy slipped away peacefully just before dawn with her children at her side in San Clemente, California following a 10 year battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her parents, Margaret Fabello (nee Bartlett) and Joseph Doslea, and her nephew Noah. Cherished mother, deeply missed by her children Erin Joy of Hamilton and Marc Justin of Long Beach, California. Beloved sister to Michael Doslea (Stephanie) and Stephen Doslea. She will be deeply missed by her nephew Brendan (Vanessa), nieces Justine and Kayla. She will remain in the hearts and memories of her family in California, and her ex husband Joe Batté. Fondly remembered by Ed Fabello and her stepbrothers and sisters. Much loved friend of Jan, Stephanie and Vicki and many others whose lives she touched, both in Canada and California. Judy lived a remarkable life which began on September 12, 1952 in Hamilton, Ontario. She attended Sherwood Secondary and had a passion for theatre arts. Judy would often perform in plays with the Hamilton Players Guild alongside her former partner and friend Bernie McDermott. She loved going on hikes along Bruce Trail during her annual autumn visits, and stopping in at Harvey's or Hutch's for a burger with fries and gravy. Judy was a Hospice Administrator at CareChoices in Irvine, California and will be deeply missed by her friends and coworkers. Cremation has already taken place at O'Connor Mortuary in Irvine California. A celebration of life for family and close friends will be held in the fall, Judy's favourite season. A heartfelt thank you to everyone at CareChoices in Irvine, California who provided Judy with the utmost care and compassion during her final days. Much love to Gregory, Robyn, Vicki, Joan, Kim, Marie and all the nurses and aides. For those who desire, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by her family. "This little light of mine, a gift you passed on to me....I'm gonna let it shine to guide you safely on your way home."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.