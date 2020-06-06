October 8, 1940 June 3, 2020 Peacefully passed away at home, Judy is now in the arms of her beloved husband Phil and son Steven. She leaves behind her loving son Alan Maddick, adored grandchildren Chelsea, Paige and Thomas. Sadly missed by her sister Lynda (Larry) as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Sam and Anne Reid, and brother Bruce. Judy worked all her life in the logistics field and was still employed. A special thanks to her many friends and colleagues, especially Charlene who was always there for her. Judy was a social butterfly and could strike up a conversation with anyone, and often would. She loved the Casino! Most recently she enjoyed attending her grandson's Lacrosse and Hockey games. We love and miss you very much. You were our "Matriarch". Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Condolences can be made at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.