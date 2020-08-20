1/1
Judith (Jackson) BOOTH
It is with great sadness that the family of Judith Booth announce her passing at home on August 17, 2020. Judy will be deeply missed by husband, Colin, son Timothy (Leslie), grandchildren Graydon, Wyatt and Jack, Judith's daughter Abigail (James), grandchildren Emily, and Jessica. Judith is also survived by her family in England, Margaret (Emyr); Simon (Julie); Robert and sister-in-law Eileen. Judith was predeceased by her parents James and Jessie (nee Harrison), and brother Frank. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Judith to a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. A "Celebration of Life" will be announced at a later date.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
