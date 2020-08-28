1/1
Judith "Judy" (Palmer) Burroughs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burroughs, Judith (Judy), 67 of Hamilton passed away on August 26 at the Juravinski Hospital due to complications from cancer surgery. Judy was the daughter of Freda and Roy (deceased) Palmer. She was the beloved wife of Don for two days shy of 44 years. Judy worked for UPS in Mount Hope for 23 years while raising her family of four. She was the cherished and proud mother of Mark (Lara), Kristina Mawson (Wesley), Sean (Katelyn) and Daniel (Samantha) and doting grandmother to Chloe, Rylee, Huxley and Adalyn. Judy is survived by and will be sadly missed by her siblings Joyce Palmer, Fred (Judy), Brian (Wanda). Also fondly remembered by her in-laws John (Darlyn), Carol (William) and Jim (Ann) along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave., Hamilton, ON (905-388-4141) on Saturday, August 29th from 9-11 a.m. followed by a private family service. Judy's service will be live-streamed and the link can be found at www.dermodys.com. Cremation to follow. A special thank you is offered to the many staff and doctors at the Juravinski and St Joseph's Hospitals for their compassionate care over the last six months. In lieu of flowers, to recognize their invaluable support, donations to the Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) would be greatly appreciated. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone in attendance must wear a face mask. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved