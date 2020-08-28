Burroughs, Judith (Judy), 67 of Hamilton passed away on August 26 at the Juravinski Hospital due to complications from cancer surgery. Judy was the daughter of Freda and Roy (deceased) Palmer. She was the beloved wife of Don for two days shy of 44 years. Judy worked for UPS in Mount Hope for 23 years while raising her family of four. She was the cherished and proud mother of Mark (Lara), Kristina Mawson (Wesley), Sean (Katelyn) and Daniel (Samantha) and doting grandmother to Chloe, Rylee, Huxley and Adalyn. Judy is survived by and will be sadly missed by her siblings Joyce Palmer, Fred (Judy), Brian (Wanda). Also fondly remembered by her in-laws John (Darlyn), Carol (William) and Jim (Ann) along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave., Hamilton, ON (905-388-4141) on Saturday, August 29th from 9-11 a.m. followed by a private family service. Judy's service will be live-streamed and the link can be found at www.dermodys.com
. Cremation to follow. A special thank you is offered to the many staff and doctors at the Juravinski and St Joseph's Hospitals for their compassionate care over the last six months. In lieu of flowers, to recognize their invaluable support, donations to the Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) would be greatly appreciated. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone in attendance must wear a face mask. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com