DODMAN, Canon Judith Diane O.N., (nee Jeffreys) With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Judy on November 23, 2020, in her 82nd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob, her parents Arthur and Gladys Jeffreys, her dear brother, Bud, and infant sister Ruth. Loving mother to Mark (Jan), Michael (Liz), and Jeannie (Keith) Whitwell. Proud grandmother to Greg, Zachary, Ben, Nicholas, Maddy and Kate. Dear sister of Jean Lambert and Arthur (Gloria) Jeffreys. Blessed by special in-laws including, Rowena Jeffreys, Norma (Bill) Ross, and Barbara Reed. Predeceased by brothers-in-law Haig, Cliff, Pat and Noel. Aunt to a great bunch of nieces and nephews. A very important part of Judy's life was her Christian faith and her membership in and commitment to the Anglican Church of Canada. She was a staff member of the Synod of the Diocese of Niagara for over 30 years and retired in 2001 as the Secretary of Synod. Judy was involved in many aspects of church life and loved the ministry and challenges of her work to the fullest. Appointed a Canon of Christ's Church Cathedral in 1997, and received the Order of Niagara in 2012. Judy will be remembered with affection by many former colleagues, friends and neighbours. The family would like to thank Doris Mark for her love and support throughout the years and Les Gauthier for her compassion and guidance during this difficult time. Cremation has already taken place. Visitation will be held at CLARK FUNERAL HOME, 567 Upper Wellington, on Thursday, November 26th from 2:00 to 4:15 and 6:00 to 8:15 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there is a limit on the number of people who can attend visitation and R.S.V.P. will be required at www.ma clark funeral home.com
. There will be a Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for Judy's life to be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 435 Mohawk Road West in Hamilton on Friday, November 27th at 2:00 p.m., by invitation only. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Memorial Fund at the Church of the Resurrection, 435 Mohawk Road West, Hamilton, L9C 2L3, or Bishopsgate at Christ's Church Cathedral, 252 James Street North, Hamilton, L8R 2L3. Flowers from your local florist are always appropriate.