Peacefully at home after a short illness, on June 3, 2020, at the age of 69. Loving mother of Tanya Parsik and her partner Ivan Korotash, Kelly Adams and her wife Missy Adams and Todd Thompson and his wife Rachel Thompson. Cherished G-ma of Brooke and Bryce. Survived by her sister Cathy McDermott, her aunt Shirley Rafter, nieces, nephews and cousins. As per Judy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 5, 2020.