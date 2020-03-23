Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith PASTOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith (Judy) PASTOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith (Judy) PASTOR Obituary
PASTOR, Judith (Judy) - With heavy hearts we are sad to announce the passing of Judy Elizabeth Pastor on March 19th 2020 at age 72. She left behind her beloved soulmate best friend Frank Pastor. Also her siblings Terry wife Carolina, Paul, Lisa and husband Bob. And her two amazing grandchildren Zachary and Alex. Along with nephew Michael Sedlak and his wife Delia. Nephew Tracy and brother-in-law George. Judy loves going to the cottage in the summer and sitting by the water she loved collecting chimes and her idol was Elvis Presley. She also loved going to Hutch's every Friday for her fish and chips. She will be missed dearly by all of us including her dog Joey. Celebration of Judy Pastor will be at a further date. Any Flowers can be sent to 117 Nash Road South. Any donations can be sent to the SPCA of Hamilton. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -