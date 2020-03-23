|
|
PASTOR, Judith (Judy) - With heavy hearts we are sad to announce the passing of Judy Elizabeth Pastor on March 19th 2020 at age 72. She left behind her beloved soulmate best friend Frank Pastor. Also her siblings Terry wife Carolina, Paul, Lisa and husband Bob. And her two amazing grandchildren Zachary and Alex. Along with nephew Michael Sedlak and his wife Delia. Nephew Tracy and brother-in-law George. Judy loves going to the cottage in the summer and sitting by the water she loved collecting chimes and her idol was Elvis Presley. She also loved going to Hutch's every Friday for her fish and chips. She will be missed dearly by all of us including her dog Joey. Celebration of Judy Pastor will be at a further date. Any Flowers can be sent to 117 Nash Road South. Any donations can be sent to the SPCA of Hamilton. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 23, 2020