Judith Soules

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Judy, our gentle, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on August 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Leslie, much loved mother to Nancy and Michael (John). Cherished grandmother of Dustin (Courtney), Kyle (Emily) and Dayna (Josh). Doting great-grandmother of Emery. Daughter of the late Lorne and Dorothy Colling, dear sister to the late Lorraine, Donna (the late Ernest), Sherry (the late Ray), Georgina, Rick (Linda), Patsy (Karl), Fred (Nancy), Brian and Debbie (the late Doug). She was happiest spending time with her family, working in her gardens and enjoying the companionship of her pets. For many years, she cared for others at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Movement Disorders Clinic, Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute
or call 416-603-5300. Our many thanks to the doctors, nurses and caregivers who came to her support, particularly in the last few months of her life. In keeping with Judy's wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. Internment will take place at Mount Hamilton Cemetery at a later date. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
.